JustInvest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $15,239,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Humana by 39.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $363.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.84.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.