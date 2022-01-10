K2 Principal Fund L.P. Boosts Stock Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COVA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

