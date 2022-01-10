K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys 5,600 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $128,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.98. 21,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.