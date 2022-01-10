K2 Principal Fund L.P. Increases Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 755,567 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 82,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

ADVM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,020. The firm has a market cap of $159.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

