K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.14% of GreenSky as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSKY remained flat at $$11.86 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,180. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSKY. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other GreenSky news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

