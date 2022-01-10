K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Couchbase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Couchbase alerts:

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05. Couchbase Inc has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.