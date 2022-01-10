K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLTW traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.56. 1,233,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,540. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $197.63 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.08.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

