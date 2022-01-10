K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 115,901 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,901 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 45.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 333.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.58. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

