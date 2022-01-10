K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 15,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total value of C$104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,800.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

