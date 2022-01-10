KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $20.87

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $21.58. KE shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 134,366 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEKE. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

