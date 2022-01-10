Keebeck Alpha LP Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,249 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 474,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.