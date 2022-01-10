Keebeck Alpha LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX opened at $190.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

