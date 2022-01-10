Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,771 shares during the period. People’s United Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.05% of People’s United Financial worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

