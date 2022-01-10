Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $3.34 Million in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 105,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Reliant Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 31.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

