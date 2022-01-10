Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

