Kemacoin Trading Down 20.9% This Week (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $13,370.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00032832 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

