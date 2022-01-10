Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Kering has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

