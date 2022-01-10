Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.18 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 80.64%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

