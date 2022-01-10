Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of COLD opened at $31.00 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

