Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lennar were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 64.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 258,192 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Lennar stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.