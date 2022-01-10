Keybank National Association OH Has $815,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

