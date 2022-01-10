Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,698,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

NYSE:SPG opened at $161.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.