Keybank National Association OH Sells 600 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after purchasing an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after purchasing an additional 457,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.