KeyCorp Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $41.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.85.
Shares of HUN opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $36.76.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
