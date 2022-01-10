KeyCorp Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $41.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.85.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.