KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.53

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.