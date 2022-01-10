KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Market Cap Hits $80.18 Million

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $80.18 million and $6,703.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00065255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005389 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

