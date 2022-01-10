Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KXSCF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis stock opened at $126.38 on Monday. Kinaxis has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $180.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day moving average is $146.26.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.