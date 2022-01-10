Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. 190,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,956,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

