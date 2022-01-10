King DAG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,164.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and $17,164.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00066070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005335 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

