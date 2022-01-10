Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

KIRK stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $203.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

