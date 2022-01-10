Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KORE opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14. Kore Group has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kore Group

