Krios Price Up 1,818.2% This Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 364.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Krios has traded up 1,818.2% against the dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00079446 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.25 or 0.00501710 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001181 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.