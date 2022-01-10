KUN Hits One Day Volume of $226.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $59,929.43 and $226.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KUN has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $29.96 or 0.00072441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00080810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07315044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,341.63 or 0.99945282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00067233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003073 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

