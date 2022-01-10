KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KWG Group stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.72.
About KWG Group
