KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KWG Group stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

