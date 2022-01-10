Kyle Gano Sells 28,266 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 452.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.