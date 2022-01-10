L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

NYSE LHX opened at $219.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.59 and a 200-day moving average of $223.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

