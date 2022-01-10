LABS Group Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $135,129.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00081527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.62 or 0.07312477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.19 or 0.99939827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.