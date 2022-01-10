LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 240,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX opened at $0.58 on Monday. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LAIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LAIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in LAIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

