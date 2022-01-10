Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $167.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.77. Landstar System has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

