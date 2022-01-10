Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,042 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 2.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.