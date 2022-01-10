Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $20.37 on Friday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. Research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

