Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 191,159 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,159 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Concrete Pumping worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBCP shares. TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

