Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. NICE comprises approximately 1.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NICE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $277.74 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.17.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

