Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 62.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

