Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €12.00 by Warburg Research

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Leoni in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leoni currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €9.95 ($11.31).

Leoni stock opened at €10.80 ($12.27) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79. Leoni has a 1-year low of €6.54 ($7.43) and a 1-year high of €18.50 ($21.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.41 and a 200-day moving average of €13.49. The firm has a market cap of $352.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

