LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 647,595 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $10.16.

LPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.