LGCY Network (LGCY) Market Capitalization Hits $91.37 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $91.37 million and approximately $560,535.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005322 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

