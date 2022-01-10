Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,910 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $34,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.03.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $29.18 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

