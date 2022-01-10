Lightspeed POS’s (LSPD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$116.56.

LSPD opened at C$46.03 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$44.60 and a twelve month high of C$165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.95. The company has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -23.39.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

