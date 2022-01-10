Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.46

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 9315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

LILM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

